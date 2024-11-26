24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
'Cookies with Santa' event to empower working moms thanks to The Mami Collective

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 26, 2024 6:58PM
Cookies With Santa by The Mami Collective
This family-focused event will take place on December 1st at European Chalet on the city's Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Mami Collective is a Chicago-area organization that supports working moms.

The organization, founded by KISS FM Radio Host Paulina Roe, is inviting families to meet Santa.

Visitors can enjoy free cookies, hot chocolate, and take a photo with Santa for a $10 donation.

The donation will benefit Unity Parenting and Counseling for their foster children Christmas list.

The event is happening on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at European Chalet on Harlem Avenue.

To learn more about the event, click here.

https://themamicollective.com/

