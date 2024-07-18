Cooking Up A Storm: Chicago Cut Steakhouse shares crab, avocado salad recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beautiful weather calls for a lovely outdoor meal.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said the forecast calls for clear skies and enjoyable weather for the next couple of days.

Chicago Cut Steakhouse Chef Steffen Iserloth joined Tracy to share his crab and avocado crab salad recipe.

Chef Iserloth said although the plate might look fancy, it quite simple to make.

To get the perfect plate detailing, the chef used a spoon to spread dressing on the plate to give an elegant and sophisticated look.

Recipe:

- Jumbo lump crab meat

- Diced ripe avocado

- Diced asparagus

- Diced roasted red pepper

- Thinly cut cucumbers

- Microgreens

- Capers

To see available reservations, click here.