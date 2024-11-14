Cooking up a Storm: Prepped n' Plated shares healthy Thanksgiving meals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Angela Domin, the Founder of Prepped n' Plated joined Tracy Butler to cook up some healthy dishes for Thanksgiving.

Prepped n' Plated offers prepared and packaged healthy meals in Chicago.

Domin shared a recipe for easy fall vegetables:

1 cup Purple Sweet Potato, washed & cubed

1 cup Carrots, washed & diced

1 cup Butternut Squash, cubed

2 Red Bell Peppers, washed and cut into strips

Handful of Green Beans

1 tbsp. Salt

1 tbsp. Pepper

Directions:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 350 F.

2. Sprinkle salt & pepper on vegetables; toss to distribute evenly.

3. Spread vegetables out in a single layer on a non-stick baking sheet.

4. Bake for 45 minutes.

5. Remove from the oven and allow to slightly cool; mix together & serve immediately.

