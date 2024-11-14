24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Cooking up a Storm: Prepped n' Plated shares healthy Thanksgiving meals

Tracy Butler Image
ByTracy Butler WLS logo
Thursday, November 14, 2024 6:29PM
Cooking up a storm: Prepped n' Plated shares healthy Thanksgiving meals
Angela Domin, the Founder of Prepped n' Plated cooked up some healthy dishes for Thanksgiving.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Angela Domin, the Founder of Prepped n' Plated joined Tracy Butler to cook up some healthy dishes for Thanksgiving.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Prepped n' Plated offers prepared and packaged healthy meals in Chicago.

To learn more about their services, click here.

READ ALSO | Climate Ready: How to host a less wasteful Thanksgiving

Domin shared a recipe for easy fall vegetables:

1 cup Purple Sweet Potato, washed & cubed
1 cup Carrots, washed & diced
1 cup Butternut Squash, cubed
2 Red Bell Peppers, washed and cut into strips
Handful of Green Beans
1 tbsp. Salt
1 tbsp. Pepper

Directions:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 350 F.
2. Sprinkle salt & pepper on vegetables; toss to distribute evenly.
3. Spread vegetables out in a single layer on a non-stick baking sheet.
4. Bake for 45 minutes.
5. Remove from the oven and allow to slightly cool; mix together & serve immediately.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW