COPA releases video in Chicago police shooting man, 19, in West Humboldt Park

COPA has released body camera video of deadly shooting involving Chicago police last May in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

COPA has released body camera video of deadly shooting involving Chicago police last May in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

COPA has released body camera video of deadly shooting involving Chicago police last May in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

COPA has released body camera video of deadly shooting involving Chicago police last May in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released body camera video of deadly shooting involving Chicago police last May in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Nathan Fejerang, 19, died in the shooting on May 29. Police said he ran from a tactical unit on patrol near the 4300-block of North Avenue.

Officers chased him into the backyard of a home. While trying to arrest the man, a struggle ensued and a gun went off, hitting an officer. That's when an officer shot the 19 year old.

Fejerang died at a nearby hospital. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. The wounded officer was treated and released that day from the hospital.

COPA is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.