Corrupt Chicago contractor gets 17-year sentence for targeting elderly Black homeowners on West Side

Mark Diamond scammed homeowners out of millions, causing them, in many cases, to lose their homes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A corrupt Chicago contractor was sentenced Thursday for targeting elderly homeowners.

It's a bittersweet day for Barbara Quintero-Bailey and her sister, Brenda, after a judge sentenced Mark Diamond to 17 years in prison for scamming their mother, Etta Quintero, and other elderly African American homeowners out of millions of dollars, causing them, in many cases, to lose their homes.

"There is no sentence ever given to Mark Diamond that's going to ever suffice the hurt, the pain, the emotion that he put us through," Quintero-Bailey said.

Because of the scheme, the sisters eventually lost their mother's home to foreclosure.

The now-68-year old Diamond pleaded guilty in May to several counts of federal wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Diamond targeted Black homeowners on the city's West Side, who were often seniors or disabled.

They say he ran a massive home repair scheme by first gaining the trust of his victims to trick them into reverse home mortgages.

Authorities suspect at least 80 people were ripped off, including the aunt of community activist the Rev. Robin Hood.

"Mark Diamond took predator to a whole new level for me, and I don't believe he will change," Hood said.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Franklin Valderrama said of Diamond's crime, "Buying a home is a part of the American dream. You turned that dream into a nightmare. You targeted largely African American communities already at a disadvantage. You didn't target the North Shore or the Gold Coast. You targeted some of the most vulnerable neighborhoods in the city, the elderly and the disabled."

After hours of victims' impact statements, Diamond addressed the court, and blamed his crimes on an addiction to money and obsession with providing for his family, saying in part, "Everything said totally is my fault. I take full responsibility for what's happened. I did the harm that I did, and I take full responsibility."

"What he doesn't understand, not only did you hurt the person you took advantage of with this mortgage, he hurt generations," Quintero-Bailey said.

Diamond has been ordered to pay $27 million dollars in restitution, and can't ever work as a mortgage banker or builder again.

Legal aid lawyers representing nearly 50 of the victims say the families may never be made whole.

"None of the lenders have been held responsible. The entire system has broken down," said Sam Tenenbaum, with Bluhm Legal Clinic.

Diamond's four co-conspirators have also been charged, and have pleaded guilty to fraud. They are scheduled to be sentenced.

