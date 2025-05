McDonald's closing all CosMc's spin-off restaurants, including 1st location in Bolingbrook

McDonald's is closing all of its CosMc's spin-off restaurants, including their first location, which was in the Chicago suburbs in in Bolingbrook.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Fewer than two years after opening, the CosMc's concept restaurant in Bolingbrook is shutting down.

There was huge fanfare when the McDonald's spin-off restaurant launched in 2023.

The concept restaurant focused on unique drinks.

McDonald's said it is now closing all locations, but many of its beverages will eventually show up at the main McDonald's restaurants.