Bolingbrook CosMc's restaurant, first location of McDonald's spinoff, officially opens Friday

Location for new McDonald's spinoff restaurant near Boughton and Weber roads

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Patrons waited in long lines Thursday first CosMc's restaurant opened early in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

It's the first of it's kind anywhere and people lined up to get a taste of McDonald's new spin-off restaurant, which officially opens Friday morning.

After demand from customers increased, the company opened the drive-thru only concept in Bolingbrook Thursday near Boughton and Weber roads and it was an endless line of people waiting to get a taste.

"Let me tell you what happened. Two days ago I got a cousin named Howard, he said, 'Do you see what's coming to Bolingbrook?' That's all it took," Chad Lee said.

CosMc's is more of a beverage concept spot, with a menu that does not include French fries or a Big Mac, but rather bold drinks, and treats, like signature berry energy drinks, lattes, donuts with fillings, pretzel bites and more.

The Bolingbrook location is the first in the world and the plan is to have a 10-city pilot program.

The company made their official announcement of the restaurant's opening and menu items on Wednesday.

CosMc's menu items, photo courtesy of McDonald's: