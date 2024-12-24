Costco eggs recalled over salmonella fears now classified as highest risk level, FDA says

The FDA defines it as a Class I recall, meaning there's a "reasonable probability" that the recalled product "will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

A recall of organic eggs sold at Costco is now classified at the highest risk level for potential salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Last month, Handsome Brook Farms, a New York-based organic egg supplier, said the organic, pasture-raised, 24-count eggs were sold under the Kirkland Signature brand.

The eggs were distributed to 25 Costco locations across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee starting November 22, the company said.

Recalled units include the numbers 327 and P1363 and a use by date of January 5, 2025.

The company said the eggs were not meant for retailers but were mistakenly packaged and distributed. Additional controls and retraining were implemented to prevent this from happening again, the company said.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to the recall so far, according to Handsome Brook Farms.

Salmonella can cause severe infections, especially in children, older people and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

People who purchased the recalled eggs should throw them out or stop using them and return them to Costco for a full refund.

This egg recall is separate from another recent outbreak of salmonella in eggs that led to a reported 93 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations in 12 states. Those eggs, from Milo's Poultry Farms, are no longer on store shelves.

