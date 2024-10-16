78-year-old woman with dementia missing for 1 week from Country Club Hills area; search underway

Country Club Hills police and the community are searching for Yolanda Howell, a 78-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing for 1 week.

Country Club Hills police and the community are searching for Yolanda Howell, a 78-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing for 1 week.

Country Club Hills police and the community are searching for Yolanda Howell, a 78-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing for 1 week.

Country Club Hills police and the community are searching for Yolanda Howell, a 78-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing for 1 week.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The search continues for a missing woman in the south suburbs.

The 78-year-old was last seen a week ago.

The cold weather is only adding to the concern for Yolanda Howell's whereabouts.

The search for her is expected to intensify Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Husband arrested in relation to missing Texas woman, Suzanne Simpson; rumor mill working overtime

She was last seen at 1 p.m. last Wednesday at 187th Street and Cedar Avenue in Country Club Hills.

Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Howell one week ago.

Police said she has dementia.

Authorities say she's 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue gym shoes. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Country Club Hills Police Department has also created a volunteer page for anyone interested in signing up to help search for Howell due to overwhelming support from those wanting to assist in trying to find her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Country Club Hills police at 708-798-3191, or call 911.