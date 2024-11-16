Winner of 'The Voice', Texas native, Sundance Head, shot when hunting at ranch, police say

The singer's wife said he was hit in the stomach while hunting, but is expected to be OK.

The singer's wife said he was hit in the stomach while hunting, but is expected to be OK.

The singer's wife said he was hit in the stomach while hunting, but is expected to be OK.

The singer's wife said he was hit in the stomach while hunting, but is expected to be OK.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Country singer and Texas native Sundance Head is recovering after being shot in the stomach after an incident at his ranch, according to the singer's camp.

The singer, who gained popularity after appearing on American Idol in 2007 and won 'The Voice' in 2016, was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas, on Friday.

Sundance Head's wife, Misty, notified all fans on the singer's Facebook page of his current condition. She said the bullet did not go far and that the singer, whose real name is Jason Head, wouldn't need surgery.

"Doctor just called me. A bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall, missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet," Sundance Head's wife Misty said.

He has since been released, according to his wife.

Head's agent, Trey Newman, sent out a release that said the 46-year-old singer from Porter, Texas, was hunting by himself at his ranch when he was shot.

Newman also says they are "100% positive" that the shooting was not self-inflicted and are awaiting further details on the incident.