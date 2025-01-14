United plane hits coyote during takeoff at Chicago O'Hare Airport; FAA investigating

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 14, 2025 9:26PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane hit a coyote during takeoff at Chicago O'Hare Airport on Sunday and diverted back to the airport after declaring an emergency, officials said.

According to the airline, United flight 1727 safely returned to O'Hare around 10:45 a.m. "to examine the aircraft after its landing gear struck a coyote during takeoff."

The Boeing 737 MAX 9, carrying 167 passengers and six crew members, was scheduled to fly to Phoenix and another plane took passengers to their destination later that afternoon.

The pilot declared an emergency and could be heard on air traffic control audio saying, "During the rotation we hit a pretty big animal and we're suspecting of causing damage the nose and landing gear."

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

