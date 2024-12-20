CPD has 'special attention' on Christkindlmarket after deadly German Christmas market attack

The Chicago Police Department said it is paying special attention to the city's Christkindlmarket after a deadly German Christmas market attack.

The Chicago Police Department said it is paying special attention to the city's Christkindlmarket after a deadly German Christmas market attack.

The Chicago Police Department said it is paying special attention to the city's Christkindlmarket after a deadly German Christmas market attack.

The Chicago Police Department said it is paying special attention to the city's Christkindlmarket after a deadly German Christmas market attack.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are paying "special attention" to the city's downtown Christkindlmarket after a deadly attack at a Christmas market in Germany on Friday.

"The Chicago Police Department is aware and continuing to monitor this incident. While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, CPD has a special attention on the Christkindlmarket," CPD's communications office said.

A car plowed into people visiting a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring about 60 others, according to a German security official.

German authorities are treating the incident as terrorism, U.S. law enforcement sources told ABC News. Several people were believed to have been killed in the incident, according to the sources.

A suspect has been arrested in the attack that sent shoppers fleeing in panic, U.S. sources said.

The suspect is a doctor from Saudi Arabia who has lived in Germany since 2006, according to Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff. A rental car was used in the attack, according to Haseloff.

The motive is unknown at this time, U.S. sources said.

ABC News contributed to this report.