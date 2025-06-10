CPS announces summer 2025 programming for all grades

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is the last day of class for Chicago Public Schools, but the learning won't stop.

From Monday, June 23rd through Friday, August 1st, students in all grades can take part in summer programming at hundreds of sites.

Some of the key CPS summer programs include: Summer of Algebra, Summer Start for incoming kindergarteners and first graders, Alumni Success Initiative, JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, High School Connection for incoming ninth graders, Out of School Time, Work-Based Learning Internships, and a new program featuring 100 students who will work with the District's Capital Investment team.

Beginning July 1st, the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry will host the RISE Program for students in grades 9 through 11.

For additional information regarding summer programming, click here.