Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez outlines 2026 budget plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Outgoing Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez took to zoom Wednesday afternoon to put forward an outline of the 2026 budget that he will be sending to schools on Thursday.

It is one that he says does raise taxes and does not cut the amount of money schools receive. There's one caveat though. It relies on receiving an additional $300 million in funding the district is not likely to receive.

The needs of CPS students have never been bigger, according to officials who released a 2026 budget outline Wednesday that no longer includes federal COVID-19 pandemic funding and is being impacted by higher costs and inflation.

"We know we can balance the budget without raising taxes and without irresponsible borrowing," Martinez said.

The best-case scenario released Wednesday is based on a $229 million dollar deficit assumption. It relies on receiving $300 million dollars in additional funding from either the state-or from the city, reimbursing it for the funds it currently looses as a result of TIFs.

"If the money is not obtained from Springfield, then the mayor, when he passes his budget this fall, can just easily make sure that CPS gets $600 million dollars in TIF revenue," Martinez said. "Right now we're getting $298 [ million ] , which we're grateful for, but if TIFs didn't exist, we'd be getting $600 million."

The Chicago Teachers Union has spoken in favor of such a strategy in the past, but the union that represents Chicago principals is already calling CPS' budget figures "magical and false" in a letter to members.

"In a presentation by the lame-duck CPS administration, we were told our members would be required to waste their time and credibility by drafting budgets for next school year that are based on numbers CPS admits are off-likely by hundreds of millions of dollars," the letter read in part. "These moves would paper over a budget deficit of more than $500 million, but they have not happened and are unlikely... CPAA members will be left to clean up the mess."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's office did comment Wednesday afternoon on CPS' proposal.

By law, the Chicago Board of Education has to vote on and pass a balanced budget. That vote will likely happen sometime in August.

