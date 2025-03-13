Chicago Public Schools holding public hearing on budget amendment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday morning will be your first chance to share your thoughts on how Chicago Public Schools should balance its budget before the school board votes on an amended budget next week.

At the center of the situation is a $139 million proposed budget amendment by CPS.

District leaders say the money is needed to address other expenses the district is facing.

However, the proposed budget falls short $175 million city officials expect CPS to contribute to the pensions of non-teaching staff.

Additionally, it may not be enough to cover costs associated with a new teachers' contract, which is still in the works.

City leaders are pushing for CPS to pay back $175 million made as an advance pension payment by the end of this month.

Without the CPS payment the city would have an imbalanced budget.

After a City Council meeting Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson made his expectation clear.

"He made a promise to City Council, so it is incumbent on him to keep to his word," Mayor Johnson said.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez says the labor contract should be a priority since CPS is still negotiating a new contract with the Chicago Teachers Union.

That public hearing is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at CPS headquarters downtown.