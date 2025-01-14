CPS, CTU negotiations continue with new Chicago Board of Education being sworn in Wednesday

Negotiations come as Civic Federation report warns the state may need to take over control. as a last resort

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report paints a dire financial picture at Chicago Public Schools. The Civic Federation says CPS is in such bad financial shape, that the state may need to take over control.

This comes just before the new hybrid-elected school board will be sworn in Wednesday.

As contract talks between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union continue Tuesday, the Civic Federation warns any new debt could cause what it calls a "catastrophic spiral."

Its report on the dire problems within CPS and says the school system is in such bad financial shape, the state may need to take control of the district.

The budget watchdog group says shrinking enrollment, rising costs, and long-term pension liabilities are to blame.

CEO Pedro Martinez says that's why negotiations have been so difficult.

"We've invested in our district based on need and added over 7,000 staff since 2019," Martinez said. "Most of these positions were paid with federal pandemic aid and as our aid is running out, it will be difficult for us to continue these positions, much less pay for additional staff, so preserving these 7,000 positions remains our top priority."

CTU issued a statement, saying in part, "CPS is not broke. It can afford to settle a transformative contract that supports its students and their educators and school staff."

Meanwhile, this is all playing out ahead of Wednesday's swearing-in for the new 21-member Chicago School Board which will inherit these issues.

CPS and CTU negotiations continue Tuesday.