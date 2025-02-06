Fact-finder report released for Chicago Public Schools, teachers; union contract negotiations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An independent auditor has released its fact-finder report amid contract negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union.

The Chicago Teachers Union said it's rejecting an "unprecedented" fact-finding report and is returning to negotiations with Chicago Public Schools as the union prepares to expand the bargaining table.

The CTU said the report only included recommendations for two of the 15 issues it submitted.

But, the union said it was surprised that some of the findings in the report actually sided with what they are asking for, like increasing pay for veteran teachers, increasing the number of school librarians and hiring more family engagement coordinators.

So far, there's been no word of a strike now that the CTU has rejected the fact-finding report, but the union says it's preparing to expand the bargaining table to include parents and other community members by hosting townhalls.

Chicago Public Schools has not said yet if the district is accepting the report, but in a statement, CPS writes, "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) respects the thorough and objective analysis of the neutral factfinder, and is carefully reviewing all of the recommendations, including the financial, operational and educational implications, to determine the most effective course of action for advancing negotiations."

The CTU said it's ready to be back at the bargaining table Thursday while CPS said the district hopes the report helps both sides reach an agreement.