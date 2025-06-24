24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crash shuts down SB lanes of Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 9:38AM
Crash shuts down SB lanes of Bishop Ford Freeway
Illinois State Police said a crash has closed part of the Bishop Ford Freeway near Dolton Avenue and Sibley Boulevard Tuesday morning.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash has closed part of the Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred in the southbound lanes between Dolton Avenue and Sibley Boulevard.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW