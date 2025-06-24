Crash shuts down SB lanes of Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police say

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash has closed part of the Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred in the southbound lanes between Dolton Avenue and Sibley Boulevard.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.