Crash shuts down SB lanes of Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police say
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 9:38AM
Illinois State Police said a crash has closed part of the Bishop Ford Freeway near Dolton Avenue and Sibley Boulevard Tuesday morning.
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash has closed part of the Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred in the southbound lanes between Dolton Avenue and Sibley Boulevard.
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
