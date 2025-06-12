Emergency crews respond to apparent house explosion in Crestwood

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews responded to an apparent house explosion Thursday in the south suburbs.

The incident happened in the 14000 block of Kenneth Court in Crestwood.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where firefighters and more first responders could be seen surveying a home that appeared to be completely destroyed.

Debris could be seen scattered through the yard and street near the home.

Smoke could also be seen rising from the destroyed house.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.