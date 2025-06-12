Breaking1 known survivor after Air India Boeing 787 plane crashes, officials say
24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Emergency crews respond to apparent house explosion in Crestwood

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 12, 2025 8:06PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews responded to an apparent house explosion Thursday in the south suburbs.

The incident happened in the 14000 block of Kenneth Court in Crestwood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where firefighters and more first responders could be seen surveying a home that appeared to be completely destroyed.

Debris could be seen scattered through the yard and street near the home.

Smoke could also be seen rising from the destroyed house.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW