Crews bury euthanized beached whale underneath Hilton Head Island beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- A male sperm whale washed ashore on Hilton Head Island over the weekend and drew dozens of onlookers to Coligny Beach days later. Crews worked throughout Monday to conduct a necropsy and bury the massive marine mammal's feet beneath the sand, WJCL reported.

According to NOAA officials, the 30-foot male whale was underweight for its size, which raised concerns about its health prior to beaching. Clay George, a marine mammal biologist with NOAA Fisheries, explained that researchers examined the whale for signs of entanglement or vessel strikes. However, it could take months to determine the exact cause of the beaching.

"It's pretty sad, but it's what any whale does," said Regina Laboe, a visitor to Hilton Head Island for the week.

For many visitors, the sight of the beached whale was a rare and somber experience.

"I've seen sharks, I've seen stingrays, you name it. But never a beached whale," Laboe said.

This marks the fifth beached whale in South Carolina since 2005. Sperm whales, known to beach themselves when in poor health, are a rare sight on the state's shores. The whale was first spotted on Saturday, with a nearby hotel staff member capturing a photo of the scene.

Tourists and locals alike gathered to watch as crews conducted the necropsy and prepared the whale for burial.

"We walked probably a mile and a half to get here," said Steve Doll, visiting from Tennessee. "I've never seen a whale up close. This is about as close as I'll ever get."

A sperm whale swims off the coast of Dominica in March 2024. (Samuel Lam via AP)

When asked by WJCL 22 News if the whale could've been put back in the ocean, George said that would've caused more harm than good for the whale. That thought led crews to the decision to euthanize the 20,000-pound adolescent male sperm whale Sunday night

Monday evening, the whale was buried deep enough to prevent other animals from disturbing it.

"I love the fact that they're doing the right thing and burying it where it came out, rather than taking it away," said Christy Doll, who was also visiting from Tennessee.

While the cause of the beaching remains unknown, NOAA researchers say the burial process ensures the whale will soon decay underneath the sand, where no other animal will reach it. They added that in a few weeks, it will be as if it never washed ashore.

