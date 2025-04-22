Crews will continue a water search at Lake Carnegie Tuesday

Officials searching for missing Princeton University undergraduate student last seen on Saturday

Princeton University's Department of Publis Safety is seeking information on missing undergraduate student Lauren Blackburn.

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Princeton University's Department of Public Safety is seeking information on a missing undergraduate student.

They have identified that missing student as 23-year-old Lauren Blackburn.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday, near the Firestone Library.

He is described as being six feet, two inches tall, with brown hair and eyes and weighing 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with torn knees, a yellow t-shirt with a black, zippered hooded sweatshirt, and blue, flat-bottom shoes.

School officials noted that there may be increased law enforcement activity on campus related to this situation.

A large water search is also expected to resume on Tuesday at Lake Carnegie.

Crews began searching the water around midnight early Tuesday morning, saying a missing person's phone was pinging in the area.

They were stationed at a boat ramp off Princeton Kingston Road.

The Ivy League school's public safety department is handling the search.

Police were using sonar units and drones from Hamilton Township to assist, as well as K-9 units.

Anyone with information on Blackburn is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000

