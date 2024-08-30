  • Full Story

Armed robbers hold 7-Eleven cashier, customers at gunpoint in Oak Lawn: 'They put me on the floor'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 30, 2024 10:08PM
Armed robbers steal from 7-Eleven cashier, customers in south suburbs
An armed robbery crew wanted for a crime spree held a 7-Eleven cashier and customers at gunpoint Friday morning in Oak Lawn, police said.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a crew of armed robbers suspected in crime sprees across the the southwest suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

Their latest target was a 7-Eleven store on 95th Street in Oak Lawn, where a robbery happened around 7 a.m. Friday.

Police said five people held the cashier and customers at gunpoint.

ABC7 spoke to one of the victims, named John, who said he was getting coffee with some friends when the robbers entered the store.

"They put me on the floor, took my money, my phone," John said. " They did that, took wallets and all that... They tried to steal one of my friends' cars, but they couldn't get it started."

The thieves are believed to have driven off in a stolen Jeep Cherokee.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

No further information about the crime spree was immediately available.

