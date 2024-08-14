WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crown Point city employee rescued from lift station, seriously injured, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 6:32PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CROWN POINT. Ind. (WLS) -- A city worker was rescued from a confined space Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Crown Point Fire Department responded around 10:08 a.m. to East 129th Avenue and Mississippi Parkway for a report of a person trapped.

A City of Crown Point employee had fallen into a lift station and became trapped at the bottom, fire officials said. A lift station is a mechanism used for water

The employee was rescued from the lift station by the Technical Rescue Team and firefighters. Crown Point police also responded to the rescue.

The person had serious injuries and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

SEE ALSO | Channahon fire crews rescue man from water tower

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has been notified of the incident, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW