Crown Point city employee rescued from lift station, seriously injured, fire officials say

CROWN POINT. Ind. (WLS) -- A city worker was rescued from a confined space Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana.

The Crown Point Fire Department responded around 10:08 a.m. to East 129th Avenue and Mississippi Parkway for a report of a person trapped.

A City of Crown Point employee had fallen into a lift station and became trapped at the bottom, fire officials said. A lift station is a mechanism used for water

The employee was rescued from the lift station by the Technical Rescue Team and firefighters. Crown Point police also responded to the rescue.

The person had serious injuries and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has been notified of the incident, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.