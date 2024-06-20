Channahon fire crews rescue man from water tower

Channahon fire crews are rescuing a man from a Youngs Road water tower, officials said. The 35-year-old was having trouble breathing.

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- Channahon fire crews rescued someone from a water tower Thursday, officials said on Facebook.

The Channahon Fire Protection District said they were working on a high-angle rescue at 23315 S. Youngs Road about 11:25 a.m.

A 35-year-old man on the inside of the water tower was having trouble breathing, fire officials said.

The man was lowered to the ground about 1:40 p.m.

He was taken to an ambulance, and was being evaluated, fire officials said.

The man's condition was not immediately clear.

Fire officials said the heat and height of the rescue posed challenges for crews.

Crews remained on the scene cleaning up rescue equipment Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.