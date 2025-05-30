CTA Blue Line service suspended between O'Hare, Jefferson Park due to debris on tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blue Line service is suspended Friday afternoon between O'Hare and Jefferson Park due to debris on the tracks, the CTA said.

Blue Line trains are standing near Harlem on the O'Hare branch due to the debris, the CTA said.

Trains are only running between Forest Park and Jefferson Park.

Shuttle buses are available between O'Hare and Jefferson Park to provide connecting service, the CTA said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on the Northwest Side about 3:30 p.m., and some CTA riders were seen walking between the tracks, as they appeared to get off a Blue Line train.

It was not immediately clear what was on the tracks.

CTA Blue Line service was disrupted earlier Friday, when a man was electrocuted on the tracks in River West.

