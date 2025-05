CTA Blue Line service disrupted on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Blue Line service has been disrupted on the Northwest Side Friday morning.

The CTA said service is temporarily suspended between Damen and LaSalle due to a medical emergency on the tracks.

Trains are operating between O'Hare and Damen and then Between LaSalle and Forest Park.

Shuttle buses are in place between Damen and LaSalle.