CTA Blue Line train hits, kills man who fell onto tracks at Logan Square station: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 11, 2025 10:46AM
Chicago Blue Line trains are operating normally again after a man died at the Logan Square station on Saturday evening, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was hit and killed by a CTA Blue Line train on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

CPD and the Chicago Fire Department responded to the Logan Square Station just before 8:15 p.m.

A 28-year-old man stumbled and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, police said. The train hit the man, and he died at the scene.

The train operator was taken to a local hospital for observation.

The victim's name was not immediately released. Area Three detectives are working to determine why he fell.

Blue Line trains are operating after service was briefly disrupted.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

