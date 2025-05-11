24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man struck, killed by CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square, sources say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 11, 2025 2:42AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was struck and killed by a CTA Blue Line train Saturday evening on the city's Northwest Side, sources told ABC7.

CTA officials confirmed train service was briefly disrupted near the location in Logan Square starting around 8:21 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

"Blue Line trains are standing at Logan Square due to a medical emergency on the tracks," a statement from the CTA read. "Crews working to restore service."

Sources told ABC7 a man in his late 20s was somehow struck by the train, and he was later pronounced dead.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to authorities for more information.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW