Man struck, killed by CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was struck and killed by a CTA Blue Line train Saturday evening on the city's Northwest Side, sources told ABC7.

CTA officials confirmed train service was briefly disrupted near the location in Logan Square starting around 8:21 p.m.

"Blue Line trains are standing at Logan Square due to a medical emergency on the tracks," a statement from the CTA read. "Crews working to restore service."

Sources told ABC7 a man in his late 20s was somehow struck by the train, and he was later pronounced dead.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to authorities for more information.