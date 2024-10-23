CTA bus driver attacked in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus driver was attacked by a passenger Tuesday in Chatham, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 400-block of East 71st Street.

The CTA said that female passenger didn't pay and got into an argument with the driver.

Things turned physical and police said the passenger punched the driver and dragged the driver off the bus.

The bus driver was transported to South Shore Hospital in good condition. Police said the suspect is not in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

CTA President Dorval Carter said in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence against a CTA employee who is dedicated to keeping Chicago's transit system running. Such attacks are not only unacceptable, they are also a felony. CTA is working closely with Chicago Police to aggressively pursue this case as a top priority. We will utilize all the resources at our disposal to find the perpetrators and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law. CTA's transit workers are dedicated public servants and deserve our respect and protection."

