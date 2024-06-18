WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Blue Line service resumes between O'Hare, Rosemont, after 'fire dept. activity,' CTA says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 12:32PM
Blue Line trains halted between O'Hare, Rosemont, CTA says
On Tuesday, the CTA Blue Line service was temporarily suspended near O'Hare airport, the transit authority said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday, the CTA Blue Line service was temporarily suspended near O'Hare airport, according to the transit authority.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The train was suspended between O'Hare and Rosemont due to "fire department activity" near O'Hare around 6:18 a.m.

Chopper 7 was over the tracks near O'Hare airport and did not see anything on the tracks.

It is unknown why the fire department was working in the area.

Service resumed with minor delays around 7:20 a.m., according to CTA.

Trains were only operating between Forest Park and Rosemont, causing some delays for morning commuters.

Shuttle buses were requested to help passengers commute.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

TRAFFIC MAP: Check out LIVE drive times near you

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW