New Damen Station on CTA Green Line opening Monday

The new Damen CTA Green Line "L" train station opens Monday, just weeks ahead of the DNC at the United Center in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new CTA "L" station is opening up just in time for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Starting Monday, trains will be stopping at the Damen Green Line station. It's at the intersection of Lake Street and Damen Avenue. less than half-a-mile from the United Center.

The stations is opening seven years after the plans were first announce. Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend a ribbon cutting Monday morning.

"Few realize there is process involved in determining the appropriate name for our stations, which ultimately is intended to help our riders understand where they are on the system or help them navigate to their destination a little easier," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "The new Damen Green Line station will proudly serve as a community anchor to Chicago's West Side community, as well as those traveling to and from Malcolm X College and events at the nearby United Center."

The project was funded by the Kinzie Industrial Corridor Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, with an estimated cost of $80 million.