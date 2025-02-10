Crews use ladder to rescue passengers from stalled CTA Green Line train' Service disrupted

A stalled CTA Green line train has disrupted service Monday morning, with passengers needing to be rescued from the train by fire crews.

A stalled CTA Green line train has disrupted service Monday morning, with passengers needing to be rescued from the train by fire crews.

A stalled CTA Green line train has disrupted service Monday morning, with passengers needing to be rescued from the train by fire crews.

A stalled CTA Green line train has disrupted service Monday morning, with passengers needing to be rescued from the train by fire crews.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Green Line service is disrupted Monday morning for a stalled train.

Service is temporarily suspended 35th-Bronzeville-IIT & 63rd/Cottage Grove and Ashland/63rd.

The train was stopped near 63rd Street and Normal Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.

Fire crews used a ladder to get passengers safely off the stopped train one-by-one. The train itself is on an elevated track about 30 feet up.

It's unclear if anyone on board was hurt or exactly how many passengers were on the train.

Green Line L trains are operating from Harlem/Lake to 35th-Bronzeville-IIT only.

Shuttle buses are providing connections from 35th-Bronzeville-IIT to 63rd/Cottage Grove and also from 35th-Bronzeville-IIT to Ashland/63rd.