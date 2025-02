CTA holding construction job networking event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority wants to help connect you with construction job opportunities

Wednesday morning, the CTA will host a networking event inside the Great Hall at Kennedy-King College.

Guests can meet CTA workforce partners, contractors and trade labor union members.

You'll also be able to learn about training programs and job openings.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. until noon.

To register, click here.