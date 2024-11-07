24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CTA track workers have successful kidney transplant surgery

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 7, 2024 11:50AM
CTA track workers have successful kidney transplant surgery
CTA track workers have successful kidney transplant surgeryBoth CTA workers said they had a successful surgery and are now recovering.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 has learned an update on a story that's making Chicago Proud.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

CTA track worker Alex Gonzalez was getting a kidney from his co-worker, Lee Stark.

Stark learned of that Gonzalez was diagnosed with stage-four kidney failure and stepped in to help.

ABC7 learned that Wednesday's surgery was a success.

Both men are doing well and are recovering.

Coworkers of Gonzalez and Stark are also stepping up, raising money to help both of them while they're away from work recovering.

You can find the GoFundMe for Gonzales and Stark here.

READ MORE | CTA track worker donating life-saving kidney to colleague: 'It's just amazing'

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW