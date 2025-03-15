CTA Red Line train derails; service suspended south of Garfield stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA Red Line train derailed on Saturday afternoon, disrupting service south of the Garfield stop, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

The CTA said Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Garfield and 95th due to a derailment. Red Line trains are only operating between Howard and Garfield.

What led to the derailment, how many people were onboard, and whether anyone was injured was not immediately clear.

The CTA said it is working to restore service but encouraged people to use alternative routes.

The CTA did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.