Group of teachers aims to oust CTU President Stacy Davis Gates, shake up leadership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago teachers are gearing up for an election soon.

In May, Stacy Davis Gates' first term as Chicago Teachers Union president comes to an end. One organized group of teachers says it is time for a leadership change.

REAL stands for "Respect, Educate, Advocate, Lead." The group is also known as the opposition.

"I'm here to announce my candidacy for President of the Chicago Teachers Union," said Erika Meza.

Meza, a high school computer science teacher, is challenging Davis Gates. The CTU president's term is up in May.

Meza is running on a slate with three other teachers. She says REAL's leadership slate has 70 years of combined classroom experience. They are running because they believe CTU's current leadership is out of touch with its members and the community.

"Outstanding among stakeholders, parents and elected officials, has weakened, and the morale of our members has faltered," said Lynese Britton, a candidate for CTU recording secretary.

CTU's current leadership team is part of CORE, or Caucus of Rank and File Educators.

Beginning with the leadership of the late Karen Lewis, CORE has steered the ship for the past 15 years. Its progressive agenda has made CTU a national union powerhouse, striking three times to win contracts, but these teachers say they have had enough.

"Our leadership has been prioritizing politics over the rank-and-file needs and our daily struggles," Meza said.

CTU has given thousands of dollars to political candidates. A big chunk went the successful election of former CTU member and organizer Mayor Brandon Johnson. The REAL slate of candidates claims the union has not released annual audits in years, which is required by the CTU constitution.

"As financial secretary, I'm committed to no secrets, no secrets about officers' salaries, no secrets about political campaign contributions, no secrets about the foundation's finances," said Maura Williams, a candidate for CTU financial secretary.

CTU said it has released audits, but not in the past two years. No one from the union's leadership team was available for interviews on Monday. A written statement reads, in part, "Our union is proud to continue the tradition of democratic debate, collective action and representation from and for our members."

The CTU election is May 16. A majority is needed to win.

In 2022, the REAL Caucus and another group ran against Davis Gates and her team but split the vote. The REAL slated candidates say as of now, their group is the only opposition.