Chicago Cubs set for home opener at Wrigley Field against San Diego Padres

The Wrigleyville community is preparing for big crowds ahead of the Chicago Cubs home opener baseball game at Wrigley Field on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cubs finally have their home opener Friday after starting the season on the road.

Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Cubs with Randy Vasquez pitching for the San Diego Padres.

The game gets underway at 1:20 p.m.

The whole Wrigleyville neighborhood is getting ready. Murphy's Bleachers updated the sign outside their restaurant Thursday.

Local lawmakers say they're prepared for the crowds. Traffic and security plans have been shared with residents.