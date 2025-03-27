24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago White Sox set for Opening Day at Rate Field against LA Angels

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 27, 2025 10:50AM
Chicago White Sox home opener
Baseball is back on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox open at home Thursday afternoon.

The Sox take on the LA Angels with first pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

Sean Burke will be the starting pitcher for the White Sox with Yusei Kikuchi pitching for the Angels.

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The first 20,000 fans at Thursday's fame will receive a 125th anniversary Plush Blanket. .

"Southpaw" is also ready to go. The Sox mascot visited the Willis Tower this week, taking a walk on The Ledge on the 103rd floor.

