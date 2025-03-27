Chicago White Sox set for Opening Day at Rate Field against LA Angels

Baseball is back on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox open at home Thursday afternoon.

The Sox take on the LA Angels with first pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

Sean Burke will be the starting pitcher for the White Sox with Yusei Kikuchi pitching for the Angels.

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The first 20,000 fans at Thursday's fame will receive a 125th anniversary Plush Blanket. .

"Southpaw" is also ready to go. The Sox mascot visited the Willis Tower this week, taking a walk on The Ledge on the 103rd floor.

