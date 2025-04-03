Wrigleyville community preparing for Chicago Cubs home opener: 'Great atmosphere'

The Wrigleyville community is preparing for big crowds ahead of the Chicago Cubs home opener baseball game at Wrigley Field on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs finally have their home opener Friday after starting their season on the road.

Businesses are getting ready for the big crowds that show up for opening day. Baseball brings a boost to Wrigleyville the entire baseball season.

The Cubs have already played nine games this season and they have a 5-4 record. Friday is the first game at Wrigley Field, and the whole neighborhood is getting ready.

Crews changed the sign outside Murphy's Bleachers Thursday morning as there was one day left before baseball returns to Wrigleyville, and they were ready for the Cubs.

"This is like a center point," said Freddy Fagenholz with Murphy's Bleachers. "People come here, have a beer, they wanna see Murphy's bleachers right across from Wrigley Field. Just a great atmosphere."

There was a buzz of activity around the ballpark as everyone got ready for the home opener. There are lots of events in the neighborhood and at the ballpark that help support the bars and restaurants in the offseason, but baseball is the engine. After all, the neighborhood is called "Wrigleyville."

"Opening day is very special, because it's the opening of everybody coming out that has been in the house for a little too long for the winter," said Maureen Martino with the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce."

Some fans stopped to get pictures of the famous Wrigley marquee before the crowds flooded there for opening day. Theresa Byers and her family were in Chicago here for the game from the Atlanta area.

"I love the Cubs," Byers said.

Of course, along with baseball comes crowds, traffic and security headaches for some Wrigleyville residents. Alderman Bennett Lawson said the game-day plans have been shared with them, and most residents take it in stride.

"Most people are excited," Ald. Lawson said. "Most people live here because they like the excitement of the Wrigley experience."

At Yak-Zies across from the ballpark, they were putting up the stage for their 33rd annual opening day live radio broadcast in the morning. They were also busy getting the kitchen ready and making sure the bars were well stocked. They said opening day sets the tone for the season.

"It's definitely my favorite day," said Leah Spagnoli with Yak-Zies. "Most excited, and it being on a Friday for the first time in like 20 years."

It's been 186 days since the Cubs played their last game at Wrigley Field.

The forecast calls for typical weather for a Cubs baseball at the start of the season. In other words, a winter coat and an umbrella may be necessary.