Art Institute student whose violin was stolen on CTA Blue Line calls instrument 'irreplaceable'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man whose valuable violin was stolen on a CTA train in the Loop on Friday night spoke exclusively to ABC7 Chicago Monday.

He said the violin is worth thousands, but holds far more sentimental value.

Police said the robbery happened on a CTA Blue Line train at 117 W. Lake St. around 9 p.m. Friday.

The violin, valued at $10,000, was inside a black storage case, and has a distinct wood grain finish on the back, police said. It does not have a serial number, since it was custom-made.

Cyrus Spurlock says this wasn't the kind of violin you can buy at a store. It was a handcrafted family heirloom and something he describes as "irreplaceable."

"It's handmade, and it's one of one, but it's also, you know, made by a family member that spent two years making the instrument," Spurlock said.

Spurlock, a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, says his violin was handmade by his older brother.

"He finished maybe when I was in fourth or fifth grade, and I've had it ever since, and been playing it. And it's a huge part of my life," Spurlock said.

Spurlock spent Friday evening speaking to police, after he says he noticed two men waiting outside the train car he was riding on the CTA Blue Line. He said it happened at the Clark and Lake stop.

"The doors kept opening and closing, and eventually one of them ran back in, just snatched the instrument and then just ran off," Spurlock said. "It was in my lap. I was holding onto it, and we kind of fought over for a second, but he was quite a bit stronger."

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man, who is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11. He wore a black jacket with white striped sleeves, black pants and white gym shoes.

Spurlock said that person took away a piece of him he's afraid he may never get back.

"It's a real gift because it's an instrument that truly, I don't, I don't deserve. I'm not the greatest violin player, but it's a beautiful instrument," Spurlock said. "It's something that I hope to continue to do the rest of my life. So, it will mean the world to get it back."

Spurlock said there will be a reward for anyone who can bring information that leads to the violin being returned.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD#JJ-214845.

