Father dies from 'medical episode' after son fatally shoots brother inside Texas home, police say

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 10:41PM
TEXAS CITY, Texas -- A father is dead after suffering a medical episode right after his teen son accidentally shot his brother inside a home in Texas City, Texas, according to police.

Texas City police responded to the shooting call at about 1:20 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, authorities found the victim dead, and identified him as 17-year-old Joshua Gonzalez.

Police say that the victim's 15-year-old brother accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the shooting death of Gonzalez.

Officials say the victim's father, Julian Gonzalez, died from a medical episode while performing life-saving measures.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old was questioned by detectives, and has been released, pending an investigation.

Law enforcement says there is no immediate threat to public safety, and an investigation is ongoing.

