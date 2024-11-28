City of Chicago admits liability for crash in wrongful death lawsuit for 10-year-old girl

The City of Chicago filed a motion Wednesday admitting liability in a wrongful death lawsuit for 10-year-old girl Da'Karia Spicer, who died in 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago admitted Wednesday it bears legal responsibility for a crash that caused the death of a little girl four years ago.

In September 2020, a car fleeing Chicago police crashed into a vehicle carrying 10-year-old Da'Karia Spicer near 80th and Halsted.

Then-mayor Lori Lightfoot said publicly that a police chase was not the cause of the crash.

Now, one week before a lawsuit was set to go to trial, lawyers for the city filed a motion admitting liability.

The city is only contesting issues related to damages.

