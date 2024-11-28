24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

City of Chicago admits liability for crash in wrongful death lawsuit for 10-year-old girl

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 28, 2024 12:49AM
City admits liability for crash in lawsuit over young girl's death
The City of Chicago filed a motion Wednesday admitting liability in a wrongful death lawsuit for 10-year-old girl Da'Karia Spicer, who died in 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago admitted Wednesday it bears legal responsibility for a crash that caused the death of a little girl four years ago.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

In September 2020, a car fleeing Chicago police crashed into a vehicle carrying 10-year-old Da'Karia Spicer near 80th and Halsted.

Then-mayor Lori Lightfoot said publicly that a police chase was not the cause of the crash.

Now, one week before a lawsuit was set to go to trial, lawyers for the city filed a motion admitting liability.

The city is only contesting issues related to damages.

READ MORE | City motions to keep Lightfoot deposition private in wrongful death lawsuit for 10-year-old girl

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW