City of Chicago admits liability for crash in wrongful death lawsuit for 10-year-old girl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago admitted Wednesday it bears legal responsibility for a crash that caused the death of a little girl four years ago.
In September 2020, a car fleeing Chicago police crashed into a vehicle carrying 10-year-old Da'Karia Spicer near 80th and Halsted.
Then-mayor Lori Lightfoot said publicly that a police chase was not the cause of the crash.
Now, one week before a lawsuit was set to go to trial, lawyers for the city filed a motion admitting liability.
The city is only contesting issues related to damages.
READ MORE | City motions to keep Lightfoot deposition private in wrongful death lawsuit for 10-year-old girl