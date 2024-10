Dan Ryan Expy. reopens after pedestrian struck, killed, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dan Ryan Expressway reopened on Sunday morning after a person was fatally struck.

The person was struck on the northbound lanes of I-94 near 82nd Street in the Chatham neighborhood, according to Illinois State Police.

All northbound lanes between 79th and 83rd are shut down for hours as police investigated.

All lanes reopened by 5:30 a.m.

Full details regarding the deadly crash have not been released by police.

