Daniel Goddard brings drama to 'General Hospital' on Soapchat

Actor Daniel Goddard returned to "Soapchat,"teasing his role on General Hospital where he's stirring up drama.

Actor Daniel Goddard returned to "Soapchat,"teasing his role on General Hospital where he's stirring up drama.

Actor Daniel Goddard returned to "Soapchat,"teasing his role on General Hospital where he's stirring up drama.

Actor Daniel Goddard returned to "Soapchat,"teasing his role on General Hospital where he's stirring up drama.

Actor Daniel Goddard returned to ABC 7 Chicago's "Soapchat" on Thursday, May 1 teasing his role on General Hospital where he's stirring up drama.

"The drama's just getting started," Goddard promised, leaving fans eager for more.

You can watch General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7. To learn more about General Hospital, click here.

Click here to connect with Daniel.