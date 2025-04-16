17-year-old shot to death in Bolingbrook identified by police

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenager died after being shot near his house in the southwest suburbs, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday at a house in the 100 block of Grove Court, according to Bolingbrook police.

Officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

He was identified at Daniel V. Starks of Bolingbrook.

Starks' death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not release more information about the shooting.

