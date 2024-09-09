Kia Tidwell's daughter, Islynn, said the two were on the phone when her mother was shot.

Daughter seeks answers after mother of 6 fatally shot while driving in Gary, Indiana

Police said Gary shooting happened Friday night on West 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street, near the McDonalds.

Police said Gary shooting happened Friday night on West 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street, near the McDonalds.

Police said Gary shooting happened Friday night on West 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street, near the McDonalds.

Police said Gary shooting happened Friday night on West 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street, near the McDonalds.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A daughter is desperate for answers on Sunday night after her mother was shot and killed while driving down the street in Gary, Indiana.

Gary police said the shooting happened Friday night on West 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street, near the McDonalds.

Police said a group of young people were causing a disturbance inside. The group eventually left, and someone fired shots from the northeast side of the building.

That's when red vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on 5th Avenue, swerved and hit a tree. Police said the driver, 42-year-old Kia Tidwell, had suffered a gunshot wound to her head.

Kia's daughter, Islynn Tidwell, said the two were on the phone when her mother was shot.

"I just heard people shooting, and she cried, 'Oh, Jesus!' And that's when I heard her car skirt off, and she crashed into the tree right there, and the phone call ended," Islynn said.

She says her mother had five other children.

Kia's family is asking Gary police to step up the investigation. No arrests have been made.