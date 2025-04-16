David Muir named in TIME100's Most Influential People of 2025 by TIME magazine

NEW YORK -- David Muir, the anchor and managing editor of America's most-watched newscast "ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir" and co-anchor of news magazine "20/20," has been named one of TIME Magazine's most influential people of 2025.

Every year, TIME magazine editors spotlight the impact, innovation and achievement of the world's most influential individuals, recognizing Muir for his decades-long reporting from the frontlines - from Ukraine, Iran, Israel, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Madagascar, Normandy and Auschwitz among others were recognized.

Muir's reporting on the first climate-change driven famine in Madagascar, and the hundreds of thousands displaced by flooding in South Sudan raised a record $9 million from viewers for the World Food Programme's crucial work in the region, and has been recognized with multiple Emmy awards, as well as a George Polk Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award.

Muir's political interviews include Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and his work co-moderating the only presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, watched by more than 70 million viewers.

Muir has also held exclusive interviews with world leaders. He traveled to Kyiv in 2022 to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the beginning of Ukraine's counter-offensive, and landed a historic sit-down with Pope Francis inside the Vatican, moderating the first-ever Vatican town hall ahead of the Pope's visit to the United States.

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer wrote TIME100's tribute to Muir, saying Muir always "shows up calm, respectful, and fearless."

"Like Peter Jennings before him, David is authoritative and dynamic-the first out the door to the story," Sawyer wrote.

"I am lucky that my successor is also the irreverent friend I want to hang out with when the camera shuts down," Sawyer said of Muir in the tribute.

Read Diane Sawyer's full TIME100 tribute to David Muir.

"World News Tonight with David Muir" is America's most-watched newscast across all of broadcast and cable. In 2023, "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir" earned a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Live News Program and an RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award for TV Network Newscast. In 2024, the newscast was awarded both accolades for the second year in a row.

This year's "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People" special will air in primetime on ABC. Watch it Sunday, May 4 at 10 p.m. EDT and catch it streaming the next day on Hulu.

Full episodes of "World News Tonight with David Muir" are now available to stream on YouTube.

