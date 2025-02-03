Chicago businesses to close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest: 'Show how strong we are'

Some Chicago businesses will close shops Monday for the "Day Without Immigrants" protest, a social media campaign calling for a refrain from shopping.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A unique demonstration this week involves businesses closing and people being encouraged to stay home from work and school to protest the policies of President Donald Trump's administration.

Chicago business owners taking part in Monday's protest and demonstration said it will be a way for them to show the power of the immigrant community.

A sign hung outside a popular Southwest Side Mexican ice cream shop Sunday, letting patrons know the shop will be closed on Monday for a cause.

"A lot of community members and entrepreneurs decided to join this movement to support our people," said Omar Corral, owner of La Michoacana Premium in Pilsen.

Corral is one of many Chicago businesses owners taking part in a "Day Without Immigrants," a social media-driven campaign that calls on immigrants to stay home from work and school and to shut down businesses and refrain from shopping.

Corral, speaking in Spanish, posted a video on social media talking about why he is choosing to close up his shop for a day. The video has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.

The franchise owner said his shop will be one of more than 60 locations in Illinois and California taking part in the protest.

"We're going to not show up to work, not open up our businesses to show how strong we are," Corral said.

Carmen Montoya, owner of Mis Tacos Mexican Food in West Lawn, said she and her family decided to take part in the movement amid the growing fears within the Latino immigrant community.

"Like me, there are many, many people that just need the opportunity to work without being afraid," Montoya said.

Supporters of the movement hope that the impact of the immigrant community will amplify their voices.

"We're here to help and support everyone," Montoya said.

President and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Jaime di Paulo, said while he understands the passion behind the protest, he fears it could hurt more than help.

"We are the livelihoods of the community. If we go under, the community goes under," di Paulo said. "We've seen it in many areas in the city of Chicago, so I encourage people to do what they want to do, but if they ask me, they should open the stores and encourage people to shop local."