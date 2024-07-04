WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed, 10 injured in deadly California boat crash, authorities say

KABC logo
Thursday, July 4, 2024 3:51PM
1 person dead, 4 others injured in Long Beach boat crash
One person was killed and several others were injured in a boat crash Wednesday night in Long Beach, authorities confirmed.

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A man was killed and several other people were injured in a boat crash Wednesday night in Long Beach, authorities confirmed.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in Alamitos Bay.

The Long Beach Fire Department said 11 people were on board a pleasure craft that collided with the rocks.

The victim, who was described only as a man between 45 and 50 years old, died at the scene.

A total of 10 people were sent to the hospital, three with critical injuries.

According to the fire department, speed appeared to have played in a role in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW