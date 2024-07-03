'Deadpool & Wolverine' begins global press tour in Shanghai

Marvel fans get visited by "Deadpool & Wolverine" stars for fan event in Shanghai

If you're excited for the ketchup and mustard duo to unite on screen, then keep your eyes peeled because the press tour for Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" has now begun.

The first stop on the global tour was Shanghai, where Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy visited the Shanghai Film Art Centre to greet excited fans and share a sneak preview of the film.

1 of 9 Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman attend the Deadpool & Wolverine Shanghai Photocall on July 3, 2024. Getty/dj

The three also stopped by a huge, inflatable Deadpool at the Bund district posing for photos and swapping quick banter like the duo would do in the film.

As the film's release date approaches, expect more original and outlandish marketing material to come as the press tour continues.

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" delivers the iconic team-up in theaters on July 26. Tickets are on sale now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC Station.